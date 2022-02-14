Meet the Austin cat sitters who cared for 30+ pets during 2021 storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the morning of Feb. 15, 2021, Austin Cat Sitters co-owners Evelyn Shields and Vanessa Roy woke to a dark and chilly house without power.

What many had assumed would be a short power outage turned into a multiday event that left Shields and Roy with one question top of mind: How do we visit all our cats and provide them with the care they need?

With snow blanketing Austin roads and more ice en route, Shields and Roy checked in with their company’s cat sitters to see who could still make their appointments. Based on employees’ own living situations and lack of power, Shields and Roy sprang into action to connect with more than 30 cats in need of food, water and other care.

With a bright, four-wheel-drive yellow Jeep in tow — purchased ahead of the storm at Roy’s urging — Shields traveled as far north as Lakeline Mall down south to Slaughter Lane. Some cats seemed unfazed by the cold, Shields said; others were seeking out extra cuddles and warmth during their visits.

“I visited a kitty whose water bowl was frozen over, which was very clear how cold it was in that house for it to freeze on the inside,” Shields said. “But there was definitely a lot of feeling of helplessness of there’s only so much I can do. I was trying to create little warm pockets for the kitties to snuggle into.”

Evelyn with her cat Zing (Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

(Evelyn Shields/Austin Cat Sitters)

Roy, with a flashlight and headlamp in tow, visited homes within walking distance of their house and grabbed as many blankets and towels as they could find for the cats to curl up in. Roy also used the headlamp in unlit homes to send photos back to out-of-town owners — which, depending on the friskiness of the cat, was sometimes nothing more than a blur across the screen.

“There were a couple photos of me with the spotlight on a pair of kittens who were just so bouncy and running around, it was hard to just try and take a photo of them for their parents to make sure that they were OK,” they said, laughing. “It just ended up being a spotlight with a little blurb.”

In the year since, Shields and Roy each said their business has updated its safety and emergency preparedness measures in the event of a future storm. Last year, Austin Cat Sitters had a basic emergency weather plan in place; now, both said they’ve updated policies with several options if severe weather is in the forecast.

It came in handy, with this February’s ice storm as an initial trial run, they said.

“We’ve updated some of our policies, and as we saw the weather changing over this past week, we were kind of ahead of the game and really made sure that we were reaching out to anybody who had an appointment that was booked within the time that it was supposed to be inclement weather,” Roy said. “We reached out to all of our kitties who already had their parents gone. And then the ones that were coming up, we gave them a couple different options….we know this is going to happen, we’re going to do our best, but we need to make sure that our sitters are safe, we want to make sure that your kitties are taken care of.”

Some of those policy changes include leaving extra food and water out for cats when inclement weather is expected. During this February’s ice storm, Shields and Roy noted an increase in requests to leave faucets dripping to prevent any pipe freezes.

As cat sitters, both said so much of their business depends on the trust pet owners place in their capabilities and care. Shields said that responsibility has been at the forefront of their business for the more than six years Austin Cat Sitters has been in the works.

“It’s something that we’ve recognized pretty early on in our six-plus years of being Austin Cat Sitters is the understanding of the responsibility of people’s fur babies — their children, as they’re often called,” Shields said. “And being pet owners ourselves, we get it.”