Meet the 3 APD chief finalists at in-person, virtual public meetings

The three finalists for the permanent Austin Police Chief job are interim APD chief Joseph Chacon (left), deputy Los Angeles PD chief Emada E. Tingirides (middle) and assistant Dallas PD chief Avery Moore. (City of Austin photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There will be two chances to meet the three finalists for Austin’s police chief job this week.

City Manager Spencer Cronk narrowed the field of 45 applicants to three, and one of them includes the current interim chief.

The finalists for the permanent chief job are:

Joseph Chacon, interim Austin police chief

Avery L. Moore, assistant chief at the Dallas Police Department

Emada E. Tingirides, deputy chief at the Los Angeles Police Department

Two public meetings are scheduled to meet the candidates from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Palmer Events Center. There’s a strict capacity limit of 100 people and masking and social distancing are required for all in-person attendees. City officials encourage people to use the city’s live stream site ATXN.tv, cable channel 6, U-Verse channel 99 or KAZI FM 88.7 to listen to the meeting.

Following the meeting, people can give feedback on the candidates through the SpeakUpAustin website.

“I am confident these finalists will help the City of Austin cultivate relationships with our community, accomplish the City Council’s goals, and continue the progress of reimagining public safety in Austin,” Cronk said.

Cronk expects to have a permanent police chief in place by the end of September.

We will stream the meetings in this story and on Facebook.