Meet Austie the Flying Pup: Austin airport’s new mascot teaches kids how to fly during the pandemic

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Austie the Flying Pup, the new mascot for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austie the Flying Pup is now at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport teaching children how to safely fly.

Austie is the airport’s new mascot and made his debut in a coloring and activity book for kids to help guide them through how to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book also gives the adults handy, money-saving coupons at select airport shops.

AUS employees set up a table handing out the booklets for free in the terminal just beyond the security checkpoint No. 1 on Friday.

Austie guides children through how to properly wear a mask, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, some airport lingo and how to stay socially distant while in line and on a flight. It also provides plenty of pictures to color in and activities for youngsters while they wait to board.

There’s a digital version of the book available at the city’s website, and yes, Austie was based on an airport employee’s dog.

  • Austie the Flying Pup, the new mascot for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Austie the Flying Pup, the new mascot for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Austie the Flying Pup, the new mascot for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Austie the Flying Pup, the new mascot for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss