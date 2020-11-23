Meet Austie the Flying Pup: Austin airport’s new mascot teaches kids how to fly during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austie the Flying Pup is now at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport teaching children how to safely fly.
Austie is the airport’s new mascot and made his debut in a coloring and activity book for kids to help guide them through how to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book also gives the adults handy, money-saving coupons at select airport shops.
AUS employees set up a table handing out the booklets for free in the terminal just beyond the security checkpoint No. 1 on Friday.
Austie guides children through how to properly wear a mask, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, some airport lingo and how to stay socially distant while in line and on a flight. It also provides plenty of pictures to color in and activities for youngsters while they wait to board.
There’s a digital version of the book available at the city’s website, and yes, Austie was based on an airport employee’s dog.