Meet Austie the Flying Pup: Austin airport’s new mascot teaches kids how to fly during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austie the Flying Pup is now at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport teaching children how to safely fly.

Austie is the airport’s new mascot and made his debut in a coloring and activity book for kids to help guide them through how to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book also gives the adults handy, money-saving coupons at select airport shops.

AUS employees set up a table handing out the booklets for free in the terminal just beyond the security checkpoint No. 1 on Friday.

If you're traveling through AUS today, swing by Austie's table just after Security Checkpoint 1 to pick up a free copy of "Austie the Flying Pup"! Austie can't wait to share with you:

😷 Health & hygiene tips

✈️ Travel advice

🛍️ Coupons for select AUS shops!#FlyAUStin pic.twitter.com/boauvGyHhv — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) November 20, 2020

Austie guides children through how to properly wear a mask, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, some airport lingo and how to stay socially distant while in line and on a flight. It also provides plenty of pictures to color in and activities for youngsters while they wait to board.

There’s a digital version of the book available at the city’s website, and yes, Austie was based on an airport employee’s dog.