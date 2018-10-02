Meechiael Criner will not get a new trial in murder of UT student
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man found guilty of killing a University of Texas at Austin student will not get a new trial, the judge in his case decided.
Meechaiel Criner, 20, was found guilty in July of killing Haruka Weiser in 2016. His attorneys appealed, saying he should get a new trial.
Initially, they cited jury misconduct, but waived that claim and instead argued he needed a new trial because of new evidence that they say proves Criner was not in the area where Weiser was killed.
Part of the evidence during trial was activity on Criner's tablet. A forensic analyst told the court on Sept. 12 that some data was missing from what the state entered into evidence in the trial. The analyst also said the program the state used to process the tablet had a flaw in it.
Judge David Wahlberg acknowledged that while the defense had found new evidence, the circumstantial evidence of Criner's guilt was "overwhelming." He said the new evidence would in "no way" affect the guilty verdict. He denied a motion for a new trial.
Criner was present in the courtroom as the judge made his decision. As he left to return to prison, he said "thanks, everybody."
Criner’s attorney, Ariel Payan, didn’t have much to say as he left the courtroom. All he said was, “I’m not surprised."
Scattered showers and thunderstorms again today
Traffic on RM 2222 reopens after power lines were downed
Package forces brief evacuation of Ted Cruz's campaign HQ
Man who shot Judge Kocurek sentenced to life in prison
