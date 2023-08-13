AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and a second is hospitalized following a crash on Lake Travis involving a boat and jet ski Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said in a social media post one adult is being transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. A second adult died at the scene after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Officials responded to Captain Pete’s Boathouse at 18200 Lakepoint Cove just before 3 p.m. Medics said CPR was in progress on one patient, per Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the North Lake Travis Fire Department. Travis County Starflight was also responding to the scene.

