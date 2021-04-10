Medics responding to 4-vehicle crash in north Austin, 7 people injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seven people have been injured in a crash involving four vehicles in north Austin on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Parmer Lane at 11 a.m.

A total of three EMS ambulances are responding to the scene, and people have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Austin-Travis County EMS said rescue efforts were underway for one patient that was trapped inside a vehicle.

That person has been freed and taken to St. David’s Round Rock with potentially serious injuries, EMS said.

A pediatric trauma alert was declared for a child who was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Two other people were taken to North Austin Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

EMS said that three people involved in the crash refused transport to hospital.