Medics responding to 4-vehicle crash in north Austin, 7 people injured

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seven people have been injured in a crash involving four vehicles in north Austin on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Parmer Lane at 11 a.m.

A total of three EMS ambulances are responding to the scene, and people have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Austin-Travis County EMS said rescue efforts were underway for one patient that was trapped inside a vehicle.

That person has been freed and taken to St. David’s Round Rock with potentially serious injuries, EMS said.

A pediatric trauma alert was declared for a child who was taken to Dell Children’s Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Two other people were taken to North Austin Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

EMS said that three people involved in the crash refused transport to hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss