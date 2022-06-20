AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council passed a measure earlier this month that will help improve the downtown Austin area for another 10 years.

Council members unanimously renewed the Downtown Austin Alliance’s Downtown Public Improvement District through 2032.

The organization explained a Public Improvement District (PID) is an area created to enhance, improve or promote the interests of the city. The downtown PID was first established in 1993, and the Downtown Austin Alliance was put in charge of it.

The nonprofit said every 10 years, assessed property owners decide whether to support the PID and the Downtown Austin Alliance’s work for another term. The petition, which must represent a majority of the value and land area in the PID, is then submitted to Austin City Council for approval.

“Authorizing the PID for another term ensures that the Downtown Alliance will continue its work as the only full-time advocate and champion of downtown to ensure downtown continues to be a desirable place for people to live, work, entertain and invest,” Bill Brice, vice president of investor relations for the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a press release.

The nonprofit will now negotiate and execute a contract with the city that will go into effect on May 1, 2023.

The Downtown Austin Alliance focuses on the future of cleanliness, safety, transit/mobility, planning, land use and homelessness solutions, among other issues, for the downtown area.