Meals on Wheels going to weekly deliveries during COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meals on Wheels Central Texas is making some modifications to its delivery service to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rather than make daily deliveries to homebound older adults, Meals on Wheels will now deliver a week’s worth of shelf-stable meals each Friday.

The change begins March 27, and with this delivery, clients will have meals to last them to April 3, when they’ll get another week’s worth of food.

Meals on Wheels says social distancing rules will be observed during the meal pick-up and delivery, and currently only active and trained volunteers can deliver the meals. They are not seeking new volunteers for this delivery.