Meals on Wheels Central Texas to resume daily delivery of meals in January 2022

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — After a pause due to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels Central Texas is resuming its daily delivery of meals to homebound clients on Jan. 24, 2022.

Since the start of the pandemic, the organization shifted to the delivery of two-week supplies of meals to clients every other Friday.

Staff has been preparing for the return of daily deliveries, the organization says, and will make adjustments to address changes the pandemic has had on its operations, such as clients living farther away and growing the delivery team.

The organization is actively working to fill more than 100 volunteer routes between now and the end of the year. Learn more here.