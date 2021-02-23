Meals on Wheels Central Texas provides food, water and peace of mind to homebound seniors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is still reeling from last week’s winter storms which left millions of people without basic needs like power and clean drinking water.

That’s why Meals on Wheels is going door-to-door, offering some relief to thousands of seniors who may not have access to certain supplies on their own.

Earlier on Tuesday, they dropped off food and water to Harriet Murphy. She made a name for herself during the Civil Rights movement.

In the 1970s, Murphy became the first Black woman in Texas to become a judge. She’s now retired and living in Austin.

Like millions of Texans, last week’s storms caused significant damage to her home.

“There was a pipe that burst here at the house, and it kept me from getting my water,” said Murphy.

“I just think it’s wonderful to have this water here, you know to drink. Instead of just drinking it out of the faucet,” she said.

“The winter storm last week of course has been very hard on everyone in our city and across our state. Even more so for the most vulnerable in our community. And that’s of course the homebound older adults that we serve,” said Adam Houser, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels says they’re currently in need of more volunteers as well as donations. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on their website.