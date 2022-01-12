Meals on Wheels Central Texas continues modified delivery schedule amid COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Central Texas, Meals on Wheels Central Texas said it will continue with a modified delivery schedule as a safeguard.

Meals on Wheels was set to return to daily delivery of meals on Jan. 24, but instead will continue with the delivery of three weeks’ worth of meals on Jan. 28.

“Throughout the pandemic, our goal has remained unchanged: provide nutritious meals to homebound seniors and ensure all clients in our program stay fed and healthy,” the organization said in a press release. “A vast majority of our clients have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and compromised immune systems, which can make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. As such, we have adopted practices that include no-contact deliveries and layered safety protocols with required masking for all staff and volunteers.”

The organization said the delivery model has been “very effective” throughout the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels said it has delivered over 1.5 million meals to homebound seniors in the Central Texas community.