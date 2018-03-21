McKinney Falls FedEx investigated for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, FedEx employees at a facility in southeast Austin left work early.

The location is 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It evacuated Tuesday while officials investigated a suspicious package there, following a package explosion at another FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 75 miles southwest of Austin.

Austin police tweeted that investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation. There was a temporary evacuation.

Around 10:24 a.m. police said the scene was secure and that business operations would return to normal