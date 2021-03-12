McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ virtual benefit concert set for March 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He has been talking about it for awhile now, and now Matthew McConaughey released details about his virtual benefit concert to help Texans through the aftermath of February’s winter storms.
Through his Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund, McConaughey and his wife Camila organized “We’re Texas,” an event that will be streamed at 7 p.m., March 21, on his YouTube channel and Spectrum News 1 — and it features a huge lineup of guests and performers.
“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” he said. “One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them.”
Proceeds from the benefit will go to area nonprofit organizations through his foundation. Some of the organizations that will receive help are:
- Austin Disaster Relief Network
- Meals on Wheels Central Texas
- Salvation Army of Texas
- Save the Children
- St. Bernard Project
- Team Rubicon
A star-studded set of performers and supporters will take part in the benefit.
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Strait
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
- Willie Nelson
Special guest appearances are expected by:
- Angie Harmon
- Chip and Joanna Gaines
- Clayton Kershaw
- Dak Prescott
- Dr. Phil McGraw
- Jamie Foxx
- Jennifer Garner
- Joe Rogan
- The Jonas Brothers
- Marcus Lemonis
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Renee Zellweger
- Selena Gomez
- Troy Aikman
- Woody Harrelson
To donate, watch the concert on McConaughey’s YouTube channel or go to the Just Keep Livin Foundation website.