McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ virtual benefit concert set for March 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He has been talking about it for awhile now, and now Matthew McConaughey released details about his virtual benefit concert to help Texans through the aftermath of February’s winter storms.

Through his Just Keep Livin Foundation Texas Relief Fund, McConaughey and his wife Camila organized “We’re Texas,” an event that will be streamed at 7 p.m., March 21, on his YouTube channel and Spectrum News 1 — and it features a huge lineup of guests and performers.

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” he said. “One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them.”

Proceeds from the benefit will go to area nonprofit organizations through his foundation. Some of the organizations that will receive help are:

Austin Disaster Relief Network

Meals on Wheels Central Texas

Salvation Army of Texas

Save the Children

St. Bernard Project

Team Rubicon

A star-studded set of performers and supporters will take part in the benefit.

Don Henley

Gary Clark Jr.

George Strait

Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Willie Nelson

Special guest appearances are expected by:

Angie Harmon

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Clayton Kershaw

Dak Prescott

Dr. Phil McGraw

Jamie Foxx

Jennifer Garner

Joe Rogan

The Jonas Brothers

Marcus Lemonis

Megan Thee Stallion

Renee Zellweger

Selena Gomez

Troy Aikman

Woody Harrelson

To donate, watch the concert on McConaughey’s YouTube channel or go to the Just Keep Livin Foundation website.