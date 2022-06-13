AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey echoed his support to a newly proposed bipartisan Senate plan to try and reduce gun violence and protect children, nearly three weeks after the fatal Uvalde mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

On Sunday, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) was among 20 senators who agreed to a proposal they say aims to protect children and reduce gun violence, while also protecting Americans’ Second Amendment constitutional rights.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” Cornyn said in Sunday’s press release.

Highlights of the proposal include:

Support for state crisis intervention orders

Investment in children and family mental health services

Protections for victims of domestic violence

Funding for school-based mental health and supportive services

Funding for school safety resources

Clarification of definition of federally licensed firearms dealer

Telehealth investments

Under 21 enhanced review process

Penalties for straw purchasing

McConaughey, who visited the nation’s capital advocating for gun violence reform last week, said in an Instagram story Sunday afternoon he attended 30 bi-partisan meetings last week. In it, McConaughey said “something” is happening regarding gun violence for the first time in 30 years.

“‘Something’ has been done in the effort to stop some of the deranged individuals that, with every horrific act, abuse and hijack the second amendment,” he said. “‘Something’ has moved that we hope can help deliver on our shared effort to make the loss of so many lives matter.”

In his message, McConaughey said both he and his wife, Camila, thank the joint efforts of both Republican and Democrat senators who convened on the proposed plan. Alongside Cornyn, other senators who are participating in this joint effort are:

Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Cory Booker (D- N.J.)

Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

Angus King (I-Maine)

Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)

Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

“Let’s recognize that today’s announcement doesn’t mean we have a solution, but it does support more responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey continued. “There is still a lot of hard work for both parties, so let’s continue to encourage everyone at the table to act in good faith and give them our support to get this job done.”