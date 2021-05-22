McConaughey to UT Moody grads: Pandemic year was a ‘unique opportunity’ to build resilience

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a Saturday video to the graduates of the University of Texas Austin Moody College of Communication, Minister of Culture/UT Professor of Practice/and Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a message of encouragement after a difficult year.

“I hope you made it through this last crazy year as well as you could. Man, that was topsy and turvy and all of the above,” said UT Austin alum McConaughey. “But you know what? Last year and the strife that we’re still in: you had a unique opportunity going through that. You ran into some resistance that no other class has run into.. you built up some resilience that a lot of men and women — other generations — your age never did.”

#MoodyGrad, you did it! Congratulations, #TEXASMoody Class of 2021. We are so proud of our creative and collaborative communicators. We want to share this special message from @McConaughey. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZJZqnzUhMJ — TEXAS Moody (@UTexasMoody) May 22, 2021

The actor and Austin native urged graduates to keep going with their goals despite challenges.

“Stay true to yourself. Chase yourself. There’s only one of you. CHASE YOURSELF FOREVER.” McConaughey exclaimed. “2021! Hook ’em, baby!”