Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will deliver the State of the City Address on Wednesday evening at Austin City Hall.

The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 301 W. Second St. Doors open at 4 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Adler will discuss a variety of topics related to the City of Austin in the annual speech.

Adler, who has been Mayor since 2015, is freshly back from his trip to South Bend, Indiana, where he traveled to introduce Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event on Sunday.

You can reserve free tickets to the SOCA, as they are available, here. Free parking will be available in the City Hall garage. TV screens and chairs will also be available outside of the Council Chambers.