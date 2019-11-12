Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza says she will not seek re-election to Austin City Council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza will not seek re-election to Austin City Council.

Garza said in a statement she’s “been leaning toward this decision for some time now” after representing District 2 in southeast Austin since 2015.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve my community and my city. With your support, and with the help of my council colleagues, I’ve had the opportunity to lead on efforts that I know will have lasting impacts for our city. From our work on expanding access to health services and efficient public transportation, to our work on affordable housing, childcare, and criminal justice reform; the District 2 office has and will continue to make Austin a place where every family can thrive, and where everyone knows they are a valued member of our community,” Garza said in a statement. Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza

Garza says, with 2020 City Council races already starting, she wanted to “give potential candidates for this seat time launch their campaigns and connect with District 2 voters.”