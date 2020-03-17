Mayor considering closing Austin bars and restaurants; owners adapt to coronavirus threat

The Peached Tortilla owners decided to close its doors for the next few months. They were forced to lay off around 60 employees in the process. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Entire states and many cities are making sweeping decisions to close bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Both Houston and Dallas made that call on Monday and Mayor Adler said that the thought deserves serious consideration. He said his staff is discussing it as an option every day.

But the decision in Austin would have a far-reaching impact, not only on our service industry, but also on the state economy.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, more than 50% of food consumed by citizens of Texas comes from the approximately 55,000 restaurants in the Lone Star State.

“Restaurants can’t just shut down overnight because we are talking about 1.4 millions people that would be out of a job. And that’s just the people who work in the restaurants. You’re not thinking about the vendors that supply them or the delivery drivers,” said Anna Tauzin, the chief revenue and innovation officer for the Texas Restaurant Association.

Even so, some restaurant owners are having difficult conversations with their staff.

On Monday, Peached Tortilla Owner and Executive Chef, Eric Silverstein, had to lay off approximately 60 hourly employees. His location on Burnet Road will remain empty for at least the next three months.

“The way I saw it, restaurants were operating on borrowed time,” Silverstein said. “We all feel like we are in a movie right now. Everything feels a little surreal and unreal.”

Homeslice Pizza partner Jeff Mettler has shifted his business to a “to-go only” model. Customers are no longer allowed indoors and must order from the take-out window.

“Reducing crowds and reducing contact is what people want, but they are ultimately happy that we have remained open,” Mettler said. “We’re just taking it day by day and ingesting the new information as it comes and making the best decision we can at a time.”

Silverstein hopes the mayor takes executive action and shuts down the city’s bars and restaurants for dine-in options. He understands it will hurt the industry, but believes its for the greater good.

“It shouldn’t be on us to make those decisions, it should be on the state or the mayor. They should step up and make the right decision,” Silverstein said.