Mayor Adler’s Fourth of July warning to Austin: Don’t make it another Memorial Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is urging people to help prevent a repeat of Memorial Day, which caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, over the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are set to soar for the Fourth of July – but many outdoor spaces in Austin and Travis County are closed, including parks.

The holiday comes just one day after a new ordinance from Governor Greg Abbott, as well as the City of Austin and Travis County, banning gatherings of 10 or more people and requiring people to wear masks in public took effect.

Despite the safety precautions in place, the mayor urged people to be responsible to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are at crunch time,” he told KXAN on Friday.

“We cannot afford this July Fourth to have a holiday like we did back on Memorial Day where everybody treated it like a coming home kind of party and we were out of the woods,” he added. “We were not.”

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has said the county will actively enforce Gov. Abbott’s executive order over the holiday weekend.

Mayor Adler also doubled down on his concerns about hospital capacity locally.

“We can control whether they (hospitalizations) go up three weeks from now and that’s what we should be. Our behaviors today are going to protect us then, which is why we have to act now,” Adler said.

The seven-day average of new hospitalizations in a single day is about 58, but it hit 71 on Thursday.