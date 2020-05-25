Mayor Adler reminds Austinites to maintain social distancing after videos of crowds emerge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler offered up a reminder to Austinites who were out during Memorial weekend at bars that were allowed to be open under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

On Sunday, Adler shared two videos on Sunday which appear to show crowds at Buford’s Bar on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin and the dance nightclub Plaza De Toros R3 — which is south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Adler’s caption read: “Heard these weren’t the only two packed places. Please maintain six feet distance and wear a face covering to give the Governor’s reopening of the economy the best chance to succeed – and last.”

KXAN has reached out to Buford’s Bar but has not heard back. Plaza de Toros R3 owners could not be reached.

In the second phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Open Texas” plan, bars were allowed to open at 25% capacity starting Friday, May 22.

The state established the following guidelines for bars/nightclubs:

People should remain seated at tables when inside

No tables of more than six people

Dancing is “discouraged”

Hand sanitizer stations should be at entryways

There should be six feet of distance between parties

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has authority to investigate and enforce the governor’s current guidelines for bars. The Commission has the power to suspend a bar’s liquor license for 30 days on the first offense and 60 days for the second.