LIVE: Moving people back to the woods will make these fires deadly, mayor says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is holding a news conference at this hour to address the fires at homeless camps overnight.

The mayor tweeted ahead of the news conference that “if we move these fires to the woods, people will die. We must do more to get people out of tents and safely housed, not just hidden.”

Two big fires flared up, one late Thursday night and another early Friday morning. The one Thursday night engulfed the historic downtown Austin Buford Tower. The one Friday morning destroyed four “units” at the state-sponsored homeless camp in southeast Austin.

Fire spreads to Buford Tower in downtown Austin (AFD Photo)

Austin firefighters are working a homeless camp fire at the camp the state set up in southeast Austin. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

Multiple people are prepared to speak at the 12:30 p.m. news conference, including: