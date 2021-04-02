LIVE: Moving people back to the woods will make these fires deadly, mayor says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is holding a news conference at this hour to address the fires at homeless camps overnight.
The mayor tweeted ahead of the news conference that “if we move these fires to the woods, people will die. We must do more to get people out of tents and safely housed, not just hidden.”
Two big fires flared up, one late Thursday night and another early Friday morning. The one Thursday night engulfed the historic downtown Austin Buford Tower. The one Friday morning destroyed four “units” at the state-sponsored homeless camp in southeast Austin.
Multiple people are prepared to speak at the 12:30 p.m. news conference, including:
- Austin Mayor Steve Adler
- Austin City Council Member Greg Casar
- Chas Moore, Austin Justice Coalition
- Chris Davis, The Other Ones Foundation
- Walter Moreau, Foundation Communities
- Chris Harris, Homes Not Handcuffs