Mayor Adler answers KXAN’s questions about local Stay Home-Work Safe order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Mayor Steve Adler will join KXAN News to give answers about the new Stay Home-Work Safe orders for Austin and Travis County.

The current order — superseded by Governor Greg Abbott’s latest orders — expires Friday.

The city says the current order is being extended with modifications to comply with statewide orders, but it also says the mandated use of face coverings will remain in effect.

KXAN will update this with the Mayor’s answers to our questions, in addition to the entire interview.