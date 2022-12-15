AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country superstar Garth Brooks will be part of Matthew McConaughey’s annual fundraiser.

Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) is the joint fundraising effort created by University of Texas coach Mack Brown, recording artist Jack Ingram and actor Matthew McConaughey.

Since the event began, MJ&M has donated more than $20 million to organizations benefiting children. Funds raised in 2023 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

The two-day fundraiser is scheduled for April 27-28, 2023. The event includes golfing, a gala and fashion show. Brooks will perform Thursday, April 27 at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Tickets are on sale at acllive.com

The event returned in-person after being held virtually during the pandemic. Kenny Chesney performed during the event in 2021.