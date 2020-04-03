Matthew McConaughey: ‘No matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can!’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey has joined Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler in the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They have a message for young adults: Stay at home as much as possible.

“No matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can!” the Oscar winner said. “I’m sorry you’ve got these responsibilities on you at this time, it’s an unprecedented time in all our lives. But face the fact that they’re here. This is a science fiction film no more. It’s reality, man.”

McConaughey says if there’s any city that can come together and build for a better tomorrow, it’s Austin.