Matthew McConaughey, Al Roker surprise Meals on Wheels Central Texas client at her home

Matthew McConaughey and Al Roker surprised Meals on Wheels Central Texas client Jessie Norwood at her home Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels Central Texas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey teamed up with the TODAY Show’s Al Roker to surprise his favorite Meals on Wheels clients Thursday.

Matthew McConaughey and Al Roker with Jessie Norwood at her home in east Austin. (Photo courtesy of Maals on Wheels Central Texas)

McConaughey and Jessie Norwood, 93, developed a bond over the years. Norwood is a fifth-generation Texan, and McConaughey is her delivery man for Thanksgiving Day with Meals on Wheels Central Texas. The actor even has a framed picture on Norwood in his home.

But McConaughey wanted Thursday to be a little extra special for Norwood, so he enlisted Roker’s help. The plan was for Roker to “interview” her about the meal deliveries and her relationship with the actor, writer and professor. Norwood has lived in her east Austin home since 1949 and raised four kids in it, and now with the help of services like Meals on Wheels Central Texas, she has been able to stay in her home.

All was going according to plan as she was talking with Roker, who she was very excited to meet, and she didn’t know McConaughey was down the street waiting to surprise her.

Then, with typically cinematic timing, McConaughey showed up at Norwood’s home and she got the thrill of seeing both him and Roker at the same time.

Winter storm recovery efforts

Roker arrived in town Thursday to “lend a hand” to people still recovering from February’s devastating winter storms. He joined KXAN News Today on Friday morning and said everyone around the world was stunned at the storms that hit Texas, but even more so of the aftermath.

“Every county in Texas under a winter storm warning, that’s never happened,” he said. “What happened after shocked everybody. You think, ‘Oh hey, it’s done,’ but it was just getting wound up.”

He said teaming up with McConaughey, who recently released details of a virtual benefit concert he put together through his Just Keep Livin Foundation, was an obvious choice.

“We’re talking to Texans who have been hard-hit and still struggling,” Roker said. “We’re trying to muster some forces and get some health going with that, along with good friends.”

He said a lot of folks “both nationally and locally,” have come together to help those in need.

He had some downtime Thursday, and he said he took a 5-mile walk along Lady Bird Lake, which KXAN’s Kristen Currie explained to him it’s actually just the dammed-up Colorado River, and he enjoyed both Franklin and Sam’s barbecue restaurants, so he tackles Austin like a lot of folks.