Massive E. Riverside redevelopment one step closer to city approval
AUSTIN (KXAN) — East Riverside Drive in southeast Austin could transform dramatically over the next decade or so.
After hours of back and forth, the City of Austin's Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approving zoning changes for 97 acres of land at the corner of Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.
The change would allow the developer to build a mixed-use complex at that location.
According to documents filed with the city, they're proposing:
- Approximately 4,709 multifamily units
- Approximately 600 hotel rooms
- Approximately 4,000,000 square feet of office
- Approximately 60,000 square feet of medical / dental office space
- Approximately 435,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space
"It's not so massive when you think about how important this particular intersection is," said Michael Whellan, Partner at Armbrust and Brown. "It is part of the transit priority network, part of the urban trail priority network, part of the bicycle priority network."
Whellan said the project would include 400 to 565 income-restricted units.
"The whole area has changed and continues to change at a rapid pace," he said. "[It's] something we need to capture now and be sure that we have as many income-restricted affordable units at the property as possible."
The zoning change also means the developer can build taller buildings.
Austin's Planning and Zoning Assistant Director said the buildings there right now range from 40 to 50 feet tall. The developer hopes to go as high as 160 feet tall.
Those unhappy with the proposal disrupted the Planning Commissions' meeting. They chanted "Austin's not just for the rich. We won't move another inch" as police escorted them out of the room.
The protestors remained outside City Hall as the meeting continued.
Susana Almanza with Poder testified in front of the commission, saying she's concerned redevelopment will make the area unaffordable.
"Eighty percent were families on East Riverside corridor if you look at the census data. We're now minus 40 percent, minus 40 percent of families," she said. "This is a major case of gentrification."
The final approval of the zoning change will have to come from the City Council. It's scheduled to be on the council's agenda in August.
-
Austin ISD to boost Pride Parade participation with church rental money
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After protests and complaints about Austin ISD renting space to a church that doesn't allow gay members, the district is getting creative with its response.
It plans to take $10,000 of the money it's received in rent payments, and use it to boost student participation in the Austin Pride parade.
Previously, the district has relied on donations to pay for the transportation, security, and entrance fee to participate.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the love of cheese, 'Nacho Militia' fights for their rights at Scholz Garten
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Victory at last for nacho lovers everywhere and at least a bit of Austin's weirdness has been restored thanks to a group of cavers and University of Texas academics.
On Tuesdays, Austinites Sam Young, Strick Strickland and a group of friends dine together at Scholz Garten to enjoy a beer and a plate of nachos—just like they have most Tuesdays over the past 50 years.
This group stays connected around this shared space in downtown Austin, sharing a plate of cheese, chips and some jalapenos. Most started coming to Scholz's when they were students at UT. From there, the group stayed together by making Tuesday night a weekly tradition with Young coordinating the time and the place.
-
Tenants rally for change at apartments failing health and safety codes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tenants in north Austin are calling on the city to step in at an apartment complex that's notorious for code violations .
A group rallied outside of the Creeks Edge Apartments (formerly Cross Creek Apartments) Tuesday evening, holding up signs to draw attention to the issues inside .
A spokeswoman for Austin's Code Department says right now, there are 37 active code violations at Creeks Edge, two of which have been deemed so dangerous that the people living inside of those apartments affected had to be relocated.
