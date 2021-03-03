Mass fundraiser for Central Texas nonprofits kicks off Thursday, but you can start donating now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ninth annual Amplify Austin Day 2021, a mass fundraiser for nonprofits in Central Texas, is set to kickoff Thursday at 6 p.m.

The regional fundraiser comes at a time when organizations are working harder than ever to provide necessary supplies and assistance to Texas families in the aftermath of the deadly winter storms last month.

The fundraiser is set to last for a full 24 hours, and anyone can join in to donate to these critical causes. More than 675 Central Texas nonprofits are participating in 2021.

Although the event hasn’t started yet, you can donate early to organizations in the area on the event website here. Amplify Austin is aiming to double its unique individual donors this year to 60,000.

The day is organized by the nonprofit organization I Live Here I Give Here, and over the past eight years, the event has pulled together more than $69 million for hundreds of Central Texas nonprofits.

In 2020, $12.3 million was raised for more than 760 organizations in seven Central Texas counties.

The event will also be streamed online on the Amplify Austin Day website. You can check out the schedule here.