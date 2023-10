AUSTIN (KXAN) — Married at First Sight, a reality TV show, said it was now casting in the Austin area for a future season of the show.

The premise of the show focuses on singles who would legally get married the moment they first meet. Following eight weeks of marriage, the couple then decides to either get a divorce or stay married.

The series first aired in 2014, and the seventeenth season of the show premiered earlier this month.

