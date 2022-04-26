AUSTIN (KXAN) — March 2022 was the busiest month ever at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, new passenger traffic data shows.

In total, 1,809,262 passengers went through TSA security at AUS in March. That’s more than 166,000 more than the previous record high set in July 2019.

The 2022 total also represents a 146% increase in passenger totals compared to March 2021, when 735,270 passengers were reported.

By the end of the month, five of the top 10 busiest days ever at AUS were recorded in March 2022. As of April 26, three dates in March remain in the top 10, including 34,487 passengers on March 11, the second highest single-day figure ever.

Only Oct. 25, 2021, saw more passengers — more than 35,000.

Southwest Airlines continues to be the largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. In March, almost four in 10 passengers passengers traveled on a Southwest flight. American Airlines is the second largest, with a little more than a quarter of all passengers flying with the airline.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines each saw a little more than 10% of all passengers at AUS, with Alaska Airlines in a distant fifth, carrying 4.5% of passengers in March.

Most airlines saw an increase in passenger traffic in March 2022 compared to the previous March.

American saw the largest growth in terms of percentage increase. The airline carried 479,722 passengers in March 2022, compared to 147,085 in 2021, an increase of more than 225%.

Southwest, Allegiant Airlines and Alaska all saw passenger growth of more than 150%.

A handful of airlines did see lower passenger totals this March compared to last. Frontier Airlines carried 10,548 this year, compared to 18,520 in March 2021, a decrease of 43%. JetBlue Airways and Sun Country Airlines also saw dips in passenger traffic.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in March 2022 but not in March 2021, due to COVID-related route cancelations. Aeromexico resumed flights in July 2021, and Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021. Hawaiian Airlines saw its inaugural flight to Honolulu in April 2021.

Newcomer to AUS, Dutch airline KLM began its nonstop Austin-Amsterdam route on March 28.

Passenger totals for April are expected in about a month’s time. German airline Lufthansa will once again appear in the stats. The airline resumed its nonstop route to Frankfurt on April 8.

At least four other new international routes will be taking off later this year. Air Canada will fly to Vancouver beginning June 1. American will begin flights to Cozumel, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica, on June 11. Spirit Airlines is scheduled to begin nonstop flights to Monterrey, Mexico on June 22.