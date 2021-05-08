March to be held Saturday to honor Alex Gonzales, man shot and killed by Austin police in January

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of the family of a man shot and killed by police in southeast Austin in January will march together in his memory on Saturday.

Marchers will honor 27-year-old Alex Gonzales, who was killed on Jan. 5.

Organizers of the event, which includes community groups such as the Austin Justice Coalition, described it as a solidarity march and community celebration.

It will begin at Huston-Tillotson University and end at Chicano Park in east Austin.

The AJC said it is calling for the officers involved in the shooting, Luis Serrato and Gabriel Gutierrez, and APD to be held accountable over the incident.

Alex Gonzales

They listed a series of demands, including the filing of murder charges, releasing the 9-1-1 calls made from the area of the shooting, and for an independent investigation of all formal complaints to APD.

Body camera recordings of the shootings were released by APD at the end of April. The video shows the interactions between the officers and Gonzales before the shooting.

Austin police said Gonzales and Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time, had been involved in a road rage incident during which Gonzales pointed a gun at Gutierrez.

The off-duty officer shot at Gonzales and gave chase. Gonzales stopped on Wickersham Lane as other on-duty police officers responded.

The video shows Gonzales getting out of his car, going to the back passenger side of the car and reaching inside. A responding on-duty police officer, Serrato, then shot Gonzales multiple times, killing him.

Gonzales’ girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, was also shot but survived. Their 2-month-old baby in the backseat was not hurt. Family members said Gonzales was likely reaching into the backseat to check on his baby since police had already shot into his car.

Police later found a gun in Gonzales’ car.