AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, a March For Our Lives rally was held at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The rally began at 10 a.m. on the south steps of the Capitol building.

Organizers for the event said it was a rally and not a march.

Minimal impacts were expected for traffic in the area; however, drivers were reminded to still be mindful of pedestrians attending the event near the Texas Capitol grounds and downtown Austin.

March For Our Lives Austin said the rally’s purpose was to demand action from politicians to prevent gun violence.

“Speakers across backgrounds will share their personal experiences with gun violence and its impacts and promote tangible action steps that politicians and advocates can take to ensure that children are safe in schools and gun violence is reduced,” March For Our Lives Austin said.

Organizers said nearly 1,000 advocates were expected to attend the rally in support of reforms that will prevent gun violence in Texas schools and communities.

Advocates arrive at Texas Capitol for March for Our Lives rally (Christian Marcelli/KXAN photo)

Family members of the Uvalde victims spoke at Saturday’s rally (Grace Reader/KXAN photo)

Austin’s March For Our Lives rally was one of many occurring over the weekend across the country.

The rallies come during a time of renewed political activity on guns and a crucial moment for possible action in Congress.

Matthew McConaughey arrived at the White House briefing room Tuesday to speak on gun legislation, and he made personal remarks about the violence in Uvalde — the city he was born in.