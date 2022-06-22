AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you won’t be starved for options to grab a quick meal or coffee before your flight.

Many of the spots are homegrown right here in Austin.

If you happen to fall in love with a particular restaurant inside Barbara Jordan Terminal, here’s where you can find a brick-and-mortar location in the city of Austin itself.

ThunderCloud Subs

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 30

In departures, near gate 30 In Austin: 20 locations throughout the city and more in the greater Austin area

The famous sub shop was founded in 1975, according to its website. Not only does the restaurant serve up delicious sandwiches on made-from-scratch bread, but it has also been hosting the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot since 1991, which the chain calls “the largest five-mile run in Texas.”

Haymaker

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 23

In departures, near gate 23 In Austin: 2310 Manor Road in east Austin

Haymaker said it specializes in hearty food, including poutine and “big, burly comfort sandwiches.” Yes, poutine is possible this far south.

Tacodeli

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 23

In departures, near gate 23 In Austin: Seven locations throughout the city

Tacodeli originally opened in Austin in 1999. Its founder grew up in Mexico City, where he “first fell in love with the magical flavors of the taqueria.”

Flyrite Chicken

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22

In departures, near gate 22 In Austin: Two other locations in east and north Austin

Flyrite Chicken prides itself on offering “feel good fast food” — meaning “thoughtfully crafted food” with convenience.

The Salt Lick BBQ

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22

In departures, near gate 22 In the Austin area: One location in Driftwood, another in Round Rock

Salt Lick BBQ’s barbecue method dates back to the 1800s and originates with the current owner’s great-grandmother, Bettie Howard, who came to Texas from Mississippi. The restaurant also has a location in the Dallas airport.

East Side Pies

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22

In departures, near gate 22 In Austin: Three locations — Rosewood Avenue, Airport Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183

East Side Pies has been serving thin-crust pizzas in the city since 2006. The restaurant said it works with local farms and ranches to source its ingredients.

Amy’s Ice Creams

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 21

In departures, near gate 21 In Austin: 14 locations across Austin, including on Sixth Street, South Congress and South Lamar

Amy’s Ice Creams has been around for decades, since 1984. The ice cream shop also has locations in Houston and San Antonio.

Jo’s Coffee

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19

In departures, near gate 19 In Austin: Four locations, including on South Congress, the St. Edward’s University campus and downtown

The Austin coffee shop has been around since 1999.

The Saxon Pub

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19

In departures, near gate 19 In Austin: 1320 South Lamar Blvd. in south Austin

Saxon Pub opened in 1990, according to its website, and has so far hosted over 30,000 musical performances.

The Peached Tortilla

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 17

In departures, near gate 17 In Austin: 5520 Burnet Road, Suite 100

The Peached Tortilla offers “modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist.” The restaurant began with a food truck and has now expanded into multiple restaurants and a catering company. The group also runs Bar Peached on West Sixth Street, Fat City on Burnet Road and Peached Social House, an event space on North Lamar Boulevard.

JuiceLand

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 17

In departures, near gate 17 In Austin: More than 20 locations in the Austin area

JuiceLand’s story began in 2001 when the founder got a part-time job at a juice bar near Barton Springs Pool. He ended up gaining ownership of the business, according to JuiceLand’s website. The juice bar also has locations in Dallas and Houston.

Second Bar + Kitchen

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 16

In departures, near gate 16 In Austin: 3121 Palm Way #101 in the Domain

While Second Bar + Kitchen will continue operating its location in the Domain, its original location on Congress Avenue will close its doors after 10 years. On the website, the restaurant writes its downtown lease is expiring.

24 Diner

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11

In departures, near gate 11 In Austin: 600 N Lamar Blvd.

Salvation Pizza

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11

In departures, near gate 11 In Austin: Two locations — Rainey Street and the Domain

Salvation Pizza offers New Haven-style pizza, which has a thin, hand-pounded crust.

Caffe’ Medici

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate nine

In departures, near gate nine In Austin: Six locations across Austin, including in the Domain, on South Lamar and Guadalupe Street

Medici Roasting was founded in 2006 and takes its name from the Medici family of Florentine history.

Parkside

Inside the airport: In departures, near gate three

In departures, near gate three In Austin: 301 East Sixth St.

Parkside opened in 2008 as a farm-to-table restaurant and calls itself “the city’s first gastropub.”

