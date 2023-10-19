AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin metro area’s population continues to expand rapidly, it’s perhaps no surprise that several local zip codes are among those with the most new apartments nationwide.

Five Austin-area zip codes feature in the country’s top 50 that saw the highest number of apartments built between 2018 and 2022, according to a new study by RentCafe.

Pflugerville’s 78660 ranks highest locally, with 3,879 new apartments constructed in the four-year span. The zip code ranks 20th nationally.

Also in the top 50 are 78741, 78702 and 78705, all in Austin, as well as 78666 in San Marcos. Each of those zip codes added more than 3,200 apartments.

The rankings are topped by two zip codes in Washington, DC — 20002 and 20003 — both of which saw more than 7,200 new apartments. New York’s 11101, Nashville’s 37203 and Frisco’s 75034 round out the top five.

More than 1.2 million new rental units were built nationwide between 2018 and 2022, according to RentCafe.

“This surge not only means more options for renters, but also potentially better deals, as well as living spaces equipped with modern amenities and designs,” the apartment website said. “Plus, with so many choices in prime city-center locations, the perfect apartment is within reach.”

Locally, while 78660 added the most new apartments between 2018 and 2022, Leander’s 78641 saw the largest percentage increase during that time.

The zip code had about 1,500 apartments in 2018 and just under 4,000 by 2022, an increase of more than 160%. East Austin’s 78724 also saw an increase in the number of apartments of more than 150%.

Three other Austin zip codes — 78747, 78721 and 78702 — as well as Georgetown’s 78626 also saw the number of apartments more than double over the four-year span.

RentCafe’s study looked at new apartments in zip codes across 142 metro areas nationwide. Only apartment buildings containing at least 50 units were included.