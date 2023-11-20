AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas Christmas tree lots opened this weekend.
Some folks may be looking to snag the best tree early, so here’s a list of Christmas tree lots in the Central Texas area — many of which are open before Thanksgiving.
Austin Optimist Club Tree: 2813 San Gabriel St., Austin
Papa Noel Trees, multiple locations
- 3305 Northland Drive, Austin
- 1905 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin
- 7714 1/2 N Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin
- 6301 Joe Tanner Lane, Austin
- 3827 RR 620 S., Austin
- 11051 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
Montana Fresh Christmas Trees, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin
Colorful Christmas Trees, 9600 U.S. Hwy. 290, Austin
Brungot Farms, 204 E. Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park
Evergreen Farms, 242 Monkey Road, Elgin
Elgin Christmas Tree Farm, 120 Natures Way, Elgin
Don’t see a Christmas tree vendor on our list? Email us with information at reportit@kxan.com.