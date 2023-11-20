AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas Christmas tree lots opened this weekend.

Some folks may be looking to snag the best tree early, so here’s a list of Christmas tree lots in the Central Texas area — many of which are open before Thanksgiving.

Austin Optimist Club Tree: 2813 San Gabriel St., Austin

Papa Noel Trees, multiple locations

3305 Northland Drive, Austin

1905 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin

7714 1/2 N Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin

6301 Joe Tanner Lane, Austin

3827 RR 620 S., Austin

11051 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

Montana Fresh Christmas Trees, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin

Colorful Christmas Trees, 9600 U.S. Hwy. 290, Austin

Brungot Farms, 204 E. Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park

Evergreen Farms, 242 Monkey Road, Elgin

Elgin Christmas Tree Farm, 120 Natures Way, Elgin

Don’t see a Christmas tree vendor on our list? Email us with information at reportit@kxan.com.