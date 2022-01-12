MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2022?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of the number of fatal crashes in the City of Austin. Last year, 111 crashes were reported, resulting in 120 deaths.

The charts below will be updated as we learn new information. Scroll down for a map of where each incident occurred.

As of Jan. 11, there has been one fatal crash in Austin in 2022, resulting in two deaths.

The chart below shows how the number of fatal crashes reported in recent years changed over time.

Below is a map showing where fatal crashes have occurred in 2022. The map is interactive, so clicking on or hovering over a dot will reveal information about that incident. You can also click on a month in the top left to show only crashes that occurred during that month.

The chart below shows the number of fatal crashes reported each month in 2022.

January