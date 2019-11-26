Map shows most searched side dishes before Thanksgiving

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanksgiving is more than just about the turkey and ham, people love their side dishes too.

A map created through Google Trends shows people are searching for some pretty interesting foods.

In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is fruit salad, while people in Columbus are Googling stuffed mushrooms.

In North Dakota people are searching for some low carb foods resulting in keto soup trending.

However, the most popular searched side dishes in the U.S. are of course casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.

