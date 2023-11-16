AUSTIN (KXAN) – The funeral procession for Senior Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, who died in a shooting last Saturday, will happen on Friday morning.

Staging for the procession begins in front of the MoPac Service Road at FM 2222 at 7 a.m., and step-off will begin from Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home at 8 a.m.

The procession will conclude at Circuit of the Americas Boulevard, and all vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens are invited to join. See a map of the route below.

APD Officer Jorge Pastore died during a south Austin shooting Saturday that killed three others and injured another officer, according to police.

He is the third APD officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in 45 years.

Pastore started with APD in June 2019 and was commissioned as an Austin Police officer on Jan. 1, 2020. He has served the community in various roles with the department since then, according to APD.

He is survived by his wife, two stepsons, parents and two sisters. Austin Cops 4 Charities is still collecting donations for his family at this link AustinC4C.com.