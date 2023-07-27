The rail line just to the south of the Saltillo development. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and CapMetro are collaborating on two projects’ worth of improvements planned along the Red Line Trail and rail lines between Navasota and East 7th streets.

The two-project uphaul aims to improve trail and sidewalk access, rail transit services and intersection safety within the project scope. CapMetro is recommending double-tracking the rail in two project zones:

Project 1: Navasota Street to Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street

Project 2: Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street to East 7th Street

As part of the proposed initiative, the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department is analyzing East 5th Street between Navasota Street and Pedernales Street “to support bicycle, pedestrian and vehicular access and safety with these rail improvement projects.” This specific area features the intersection of five trail networks:

Plaza Saltillo crosstown bikeway

EastLink Trail

Red Line Trail

MoKan/Southern Walnut Creek Trail

U.S. Hwy. 183 shared-use pathways

(Courtesy: CapMetro, City of Austin)

Here’s a breakdown of all the planned rail and trail improvements.

The City of Austin and CapMetro are collaborating on two projects’ worth of improvements planned along the Red Line Trail and rail lines between Navasota and East 7th streets. (Courtesy: CapMetro, City of Austin)

Rail Project No. 1: Red Line Second Track from Navasota Street to Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street

This project is designed to add 0.6 miles of additional tracking alongside the existing rail line, with planned replacements and extensions of the Plaza Saltillo Station platforms. The overall project upgrades include additional tracking, signalization, positive train control (PTC) system modifications and improvements at three railroad crossings.

Rail Project No. 2: East Subdivision from Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street to East 7th Street

The second planned project intends to add roughly 0.95 miles of additional tracking along CapMetro’s east subdivision. Project highlights include that extra tracking along with signalization, PTC system modifications and railroad crossing improvements at two locations.

East 5th Street design changes

Crews intend to reconfigure three sections along East 5th Street.

The first runs from Navasota Street to Chicon Street, with a one-way configuration westbound proposed. That reconfiguration is intended to accommodate sidewalks, on-street parking, rail platforms and an additional set of rails within the street space and the rail’s right of way.

Under this configuration, there will be continuous sidewalks along this East 5th Street segment, with planned “shorter and safer crossings” at the intersection of Navasota Street and Comal Street. It also proposes a raised crossing zone at Onion Street, a set of median islands at Chicon Street and new pavement along this stretch of East 5th Street.

(Courtesy: CapMetro, City of Austin)

Along East 5th Street from Chicon Street to Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street, this project proposes is one-way eastbound configuration to accommodate the Red Line trail extension and dual tracking of the Red Line railway.

It also calls for the separation of a shared-use pathway from the rail line as well as the general travel lane to help improve safety measures.

New pavement would be added to this specific segment of East 5th Street, with “shorter and safer” pedestrian crossings along with a median island raised crossings planned at Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street.

(Courtesy: CapMetro, City of Austin)

From Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street to Pedernales Street, the city and CapMetro are proposing a shared street that’ll offer one-way eastbound access. Both CapMetro and city officials said in the proposed project documents a shared street format is the best to “maintain local access, on-street parking and the quality and comfort of people walking, bicycling and rolling.”

Shared streets are formatted to help calm and reduce motor vehicle speeds to make it safer for multimodal transit users. This stretch of East 5th Street is proposed as a one-way eastbound configuration for vehicle traffic, with two-way access for people walking or bicycling in the street.

“To keep motor vehicle traffic low and local access only, a traffic diverter would be installed at Matamoros Street, requiring people driving to turn on East 5th Street while people walking or bicycling could pass through,” project documents read. “Speed humps are also proposed to keep motor vehicle speeds low.”

Emergency vehicle access will be available in both directions. A trail crossing island is planned at Pedernales Street, with the trail designed to continue as a shared-use pathway eastward. New pavement will be added to this strip of East 5th Street as well.

(Courtesy: CapMetro, City of Austin)

How to weigh in on the projects

The City of Austin and CapMetro are collecting feedback on the proposed changes through Aug. 14 via a project survey. That feedback will be incorporated into the final project plan.

CapMetro and the City of Austin will host a virtual meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. Interested participants can register for that virtual meeting online.