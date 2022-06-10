AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures well above 100° expected this weekend, the City of Austin is opening several cooling centers to provide a place to beat the heat.

Many Austin Public Library locations, recreation centers and senior centers are open as cooling centers during normal business hours. The city has a map of those locations available here.

In addition, several public facilities will be open this weekend.

The map below is interactive, so if you hover or click on a location, you can see the hours that the cooling center will be open.

“Our priority is to ensure our most vulnerable populations have access to relief from the heat,” said Juan Ortiz, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department. “We want to remind everyone to drink water, stay in the shade, and check on your loved ones and pets to make sure we all stay safe this weekend.”

Here’s a list of the public facilities operating as cooling centers this weekend.

Saturday:

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10:00 a.m.-4: 00 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hancock Recreation Center – 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Virginia Brown Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Montopolis Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center – 10:00a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Asian American Resource Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday:

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center – 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Travis County Oak Hill Community Center 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the following cooling center locations are supported by the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN):