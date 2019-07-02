Manuel’s restaurant to stay at Great Hills through at least 2025, pushing back redevelopment plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manuel’s, a Mexican restaurant in northwest Austin, has extended its lease through 2025, allaying fears that development may affect it.

Back in 2017, plans for the redevelopment of the shopping center there made some in the community worry about the fate of nearby businesses like Manuel’s at 10201 Jollyville Road in northwest Austin near U.S. Highway 183. At the time, Manuel’s lease there only continued through 2020.

KXAN covered a proposal at that time by Great Hills Retail Inc. to rezone a portion of the shopping center. Council Member Allison Alter, whose district encompasses this area, heard from many constituents with concerns about impacts on traffic, schools, Manuel’s restaurant and the nearby Arbor Cinema.

At the time, Great Hills Retail Inc., which owns the property, told KXAN that the first phase of the project would redevelop the area where Manuel’s and Arbor Cinema Regal Movie Theater sit. Great Hills Retail was asking to build more residential development there. Back in 2017, Manuel’s said the developers told them it planned to include up to 500 apartments.

A representative for Manuel’s explained Tuesday that because of the lease renewal, that entire redevelopment plan cannot happen until at least 2026.

“Family-owned restaurants like ours usually don’t survive the big rent increases that come with fast growth and redevelopment,” said co-owner Jennifer McNevin in a press release. “They simply disappear or get replaced by uninspiring corporate chains that you can find everywhere. Each time this happens, the variety and flavors available to the community are diminished. Thankfully, our ground lease extension will enable us to stay right where we belong.”

Manuel’s has operated from the Great Hills location since 1998. It has another location in downtown Austin as well. The group also owns Changos Taqueria.