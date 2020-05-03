Manuel’s among Austin restaurants reopening with restrictions after Gov. Abbott executive order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While some much-loved Austin restaurants have been forced to close their doors for good in recent weeks, others are taking steps to reopen.

Gov. Abbott’s most recent executive order allowed restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters in Texas to open, so long as they stay under 25% capacity, starting May 1.

Many are now reopening to the public, including Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant in northwest Austin.

People eating at Manuel’s will have their temperature taken at the door (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Manuel’s in northwest Austin will reopen but the original restaurant downtown will remain closed (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Co-owner Jennifer McNevin said that people will be seated six feet from other tables, with a maximum of six per table.

In addition, staff will be wearing masks and gloves, each guest will have their temperature taken on arrival and reservations are needed for a table.

“At least it’s a start and we’re going to get used to these new practices and implement, and we hope in the middle of the month things will get a little bit better and we can increase our capacity to at least 50%,” McNevin said.

However, the other location of Manuel’s – the original restaurant in downtown Austin – will remain closed for now.