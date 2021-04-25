Man’s body found in Lake Travis amid search for missing swimmer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body has been found in the search for a missing swimmer who disappeared under the water at Lake Travis last weekend.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man’s body was recovered on Saturday afternoon in the area where the swimmer vanished on April 17.

His identity has not been confirmed at this stage.

Last Saturday, rescuers responded to Devil’s Cove to reports of a person who did not resurface. Their rescue efforts shifted to a recovery later that day.

TCSO’s dive team spent days searching the area before they made the discovery Saturday.