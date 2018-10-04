Manchaca or Menchaca? Austin City Council deciding on name change

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Justice for Menchaca organization says taxpayer money will not be used for the change. (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez)



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday's Austin City Council meeting could get interesting and it all has to do with the name of a south Austin road.

The city could vote Thursday after a public hearing on changing the name of Manchaca Road by one letter to Menchaca.

Supporters say it's meant to correct a historical misspelling. José Antonio Menchaca fought for Texas in the Battle of San Jacinto. His name was first misspelled shortly after the battle.

A retired judge has been keeping up for years with the efforts to change the name.

"It's just wrong. This guy put himself on the line for Texas," said Perkins. "We don't misspell Travis, Bowie, Crockett. If they would have named the town south of here for Davy Crockett how many days do you think it would have taken them to change that? It would have been one day for them to change that."

The Justice for Menchaca organization says taxpayer money will not be used for the change. It raised more than $24,000 to pay to correct the street signs.

However, those with the Manchaca-Onion Creek Historical Association say it's incorrect. They say the name Manchaca came from Manchaca Springs and say the name was derived from the word "manchac" from the Choctaw Native American Tribe vocabulary.

In a Facebook post, they say: "The Indian influence on the name could be attributed to the fact that the Choctaw, along with other tribes, camped on waterways from Louisiana to Texas. There are two areas in Louisiana that carry that name: Pass Manchac and Manchac Bayou. Both of these are major water features as was Manchaca Springs."