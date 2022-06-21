AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are attending to the air conditioning system at the Barton Creek Square mall, according to management.

We reached out to mall representatives after we received messages from employees stating the air conditioning was not working and vents were pushing out warm air.

Mall management tells KXAN the air conditioning system is not broken, but the units have to work overtime when it’s this hot out – making it difficult to keep the whole mall at the desired 70 degrees.

Employees say they want things back to normal as soon as possible.

“It’s just been hot, humid, kind of what the outside temperature feels like,” said Chandler Arend. “It’s just miserable. Working here, customers complaining all day constantly – it’s just hot.”

Others shared similar sentiments with KXAN off camera, saying the second floor was particularly hot.

Mall management says it believes it’s still a “shoppable temperature” inside.