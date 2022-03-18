AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for at least three suspects related to a shooting and robbery that wounded a man and a woman Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on March 13 in the 9700 block of North Lamar Boulevard. That’s just north of West Rundberg Lane.

APD said officers responded to the area and found a man with several gunshot wounds lying outside his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital. A woman who was shot in the hand was also found, police said.

Officers and investigators found surveillance video and spoke to witnesses about what happened.

APD said it was learned the man was parked in a parking lot. He got out of his car as two other vehicles stopped near him. According to officers, multiple suspects came out of a red, four-door sedan and a white Ford F-150. The truck had an extended cab and a mounted in-bed toolbox.

Suspect vehicles in the March 13 shooting/robbery that took place off North Lamar Boulevard. (APD Photos)

There was an “altercation,” and the man was shot multiple times and robbed of his jewelry, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in their cars.

APD provided descriptions of three suspects, which are listed out below.

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’4″ – 5’5″, medium build, short hair, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and spoke with a Cuban accent, armed with a handgun

Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’4″ – 5’5″, medium build, short hair, wearing a dark shirt, jeans and spoke with a Cuban accent, armed with a handgun Suspect 2: Hispanic male, unknown age, average height, thin build, wearing a white shirt and jeans

Hispanic male, unknown age, average height, thin build, wearing a white shirt and jeans Suspect 3: White or Hispanic male, late 20s-30s, average height, thin build, narrow eyes, wearing a red shirt

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.