AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in a north Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said it happened in the 1000 block of Bodgers Drive. That’s close to Walnut Creek and Thompkins Drive.

Officers responded to the area to conduct a welfare check just before 4 p.m. Monday. When they got there, APD said they entered the home and found two people with “obvious trauma” in a bedroom.

They have been identified as Carrie Rodriguez, 41, and Moises Pita-Rodriguez, 36.

They were pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Monday. APD identified Carrie as the victim and Moises as the suspected shooter. Both died from gunshot wounds, the medical examiner ruled on Tuesday.

APD did not specify if/how they are related. This is Austin’s 18th homicide so far this year.

Detectives ask anyone with additional details to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

If you or someone you know are experiencing thoughts of suicide or are in need of mental health help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is open 24/7, at (800) 273-8255.