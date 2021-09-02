Man, woman charged in death of man found shot in east Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man and woman were charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man who was found shot in a car in an east Austin park in June.

The Austin Police Department says Laderious Nicholson, 28, and Sheawna Caldwell, 31, are accused of being involved in the murder of Brandon Johnson.

One man was found shot at Givens Park in east Austin June 23, 2021. He later died at the hospital, police said. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Police say the night of June 23, Johnson was found shot in the driver seat of a parked car in Givens District Park, located off East 12th Street. Officers tried to save his life, but he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Nicholson was arrested Wednesday in Leander and faces a first-degree murder charge. His bond is set at $500,000, APD says.

Caldwell was arrested off Garland Avenue in east Austin Thursday. She faces an aggravated robbery charge, and her bond is set at $100,000.

KXAN has reached out to Nicholson’s attorney for comment. We will update this story when we hear back. No attorney information was listed online yet for Caldwell.