AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man was taken into custody Monday night after refusing to come out of an apartment complex in southeast Austin. According to APD, the man had three felony warrants.

Police said investigators had been looking for the man for two days before finding him around 7:30 p.m. at the Douglas Landing Apartments on Douglas Street. That is located off East Oltorf Street just west of Pleasant Valley Road.

Police said the man ran into an apartment and they called in SWAT around 9:25 p.m. APD took the man into custody around 11 p.m.

According to APD, there were others in the apartment with the man. Police said they were taken out as well. According to police, officers evacuated nearby apartments around the time they called SWAT.

APD said Austin Travis County-EMS checked out six people but no one was hurt.

According to APD, Department of Public Safety troopers were on scene helping by blocking and directing traffic.