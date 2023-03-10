AUSTIN (KXAN)– A man wanted in connection with several burglaries at local businesses has been arrested, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

In October 2022, officers received numerous reports of business burglaries, and detectives identified the primary suspect as Kyle Jones, 36, the release said.

According to police, Jones had 13 active felony arrest warrants out of Travis and Milam Counties.

With the help of the APD Metro Tactical Unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF), Jones was arrested in mid-December, the release said. During Jones’ arrest, officers discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle and had a firearm.

Furthermore, an investigation led to investigators executing 15 additional felony arrest warrants for Jones’ involvement in the burglaries, the release said.

Evidence suggests Jones had an accomplice in several burglaries, and investigators released photos and a description of the unidentified person below.

Second suspect description

White male

Thin build

Approximately 6 feet tall

160 lbs.

Possible age range from the late teens to mid-twenties

Images provided by the Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.