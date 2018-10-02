Man who shot Judge Kocurek sentenced to life in prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chimene Onyeri (File mugshot)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man found guilty of shooting a Travis County judge has been sentenced to life in prison.

Chimene Onyeri's lawyers asked for a 30-year sentence, arguing he could be rehabilitated. The state requested life in prison with no chance of parole.

Earlier this year, Onyeri, 31, was convicted of shooting Judge Julie Kocurek. Before he fired four shots into her car on Nov. 6, 2015, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek's courtroom.

He was also found guilty of 16 other charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and six counts of witness tampering.

On Monday, Kocurek spoke during his sentencing, as did an Austin Police Department detective.

